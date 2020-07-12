Opinion | Juggling parenting, work and Zoom calls

With the commencement of summer holidays for IB schools, we decided to add a couple of classes online for music, dance and art to avoid kids peeping in through the glass window of my office, eating that fourth chocolate of the day in front of that window or just “hanging out" with the iPad while I kept a straight face in my session! My husband went into war zone with figuring out his work issues and my work increased, given the mental health conditions among the populace. We suddenly needed a couple of more gadgets, screens, data cards, more bandwidth (all of which I had earlier never agreed upon) if we needed to simultaneously be productive. In the meanwhile, I had to organise some playdates reluctantly on Zoom.