Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize longlist picks 12 power-packed titles

The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize, instituted by the New India Foundation (NIF) in 2018, for the best book-length work of non-fiction about India announced its longlist of 12 titles for the 2020 prize. The announcement was made online on Wednesday by writer and historian Ramachandra Guha, one of the members of the jury. A shortlist of 6 will be announced on 16 November.