Kashmir after Article 370: 'In my view, there should not be an AFSPA'

I believe that clash of narratives would have happened irrespective of the communications blockade. it has happened before and now is happening when some restricted communications have been allowed. During the months when there was absolutely no communication allowed, we had no news even of clashes. The new media policy is, quite simply, censorship of the kind we see in autocracies such as China. That it should have even been floated is outrageous. It is equally outrageous that journalists have been charged under UAPA. As you see from our report, we have sought that all charges be dropped and the new media policy be withdrawn.