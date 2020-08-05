Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh could heat up by 7 degrees Celsius by 2100

According to the report, the region could heat up by 3.98-6.93 degrees Celsius by 2099. The models depicting this range of heating have been prepared keeping in mind variable future greenhouse gas (GHG) emission scenarios, called representative concentration pathways (RCPs). Under the mid-emission RCP4.5 scenario, the region will heat up by almost 4 degrees Celsius. Under a business-as-usual emission scenario of RCP8.5, the heating could rise to almost 7 degrees Celsius. The region, which is home to the full spectrum of Himalayan climate zones, from sub tropical areas to cold deserts, will be severely affected. While sub tropical climatic zones would increase by 7.8%-13.1%, cold deserts like Ladakh would shrink by 8.3%-21.9%. According to the ICIMOD report, even a 2.1 degree rise in temperaturesin the Himalaya would result in 90% of the snow disappearing by 2100.