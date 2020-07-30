Kashmiri saffron gets the GI tag. Is this the boost that the spice badly needed?

This development is likely to infuse a sense of confidence in the consumer regarding the authenticity of the produce as well. Kashmir saffron has been plagued with concerns about adulteration, with consumers preferring to use the variety from Iran. “Today, 80-90 percent of the world’s saffron comes from Iran. I don’t rate it as good as the Kashmir saffron, but it has zero adulteration," says Sanjay Raina, a chef and founder of Mealability, which offers gourmet Kashmiri cuisine in New Delhi. This adulteration, he elaborates, is not caused by producers in Kashmir but by third parties and middlemen based in the cities. Chatterji concurs, and adds that everything from hibiscus and pomegranate peel to coloured thread is passed off as saffron these days. “Saffron flowers bloom for a very short period—just 15 days in November—and each flower has just three strands. So, to increase weight, middlemen people soak strands in glycerine to increase weight," she says. Hopefully, this certification will help cull this practice and remove third parties, who are not from the region, from the process.