Kevin Kwan: ‘I don’t want ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ to be my enduring legacy'

I feel like this struggle is my struggle. I want to help the movement as much as I can. But I think for a lot of Asian Americans, it’s also an education process because we have been this model minority—we haven’t had it as bad anywhere close to what black people have experienced in this country. So, we are all learning and trying to see how we can be helpful. My mother is 80 and she has learnt a lot from BLM about her biases and how she can change her behaviour. At the same time, there’s also been a backlash towards Chinese people in the US. I cannot tell you how many friends and relatives have been yelled at, spat at and shouted at in public.