Kintsugi, the art of embracing the fissures

The ancient Japanese concept of Kintsugi, repairing broken ceramics with gold and lacquer, has turned out to be a revelation on many levels, and is truly worth adopting wholeheartedly. Earlier, I would glue broken sculptures or vases, and place them in such a way that the fissures weren’t visible. If a dinner plate, mug or bowl broke, I would sadly throw it away, as I didn’t want to use broken crockery. All that has changed, for an elegant solution devised five centuries ago has become not just acceptable but rather cool. Now when friends sip my saffron aniseed and fennel tea from a once-broken cup with golden lightning running through it, they smile knowingly, or want to know the story behind it.