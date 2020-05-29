Krishnadevaraya: The intriguing legacy of a great southern emperor

Similarly, there is a fascinating tension that features repeatedly in the book. It speaks not only of the political dynamics of the time but also about Hindu kingship, caste and methods of legitimization. Reddy brings to the fore a highly interesting (and perhaps to some, provocative) line when he puts forth the argument that far from viewing the Deccan’s Muslim sultans with a visceral hatred, what seems to have affected Krishnadevaraya more personally was his enmity with the Gajapati king of Odisha. The reasons revolved around identity and status: The latter claimed Kshatriya rank, and even in defeat, sneered at the mighty Vijayanagara ruler as a dasi putra (son of a servant) and sudra. The feud, reflecting wider trends, continued also in how the Gajapati wrote in Sanskrit, while Krishnadevaraya preferred Telugu. In the end, the Raya defeated the Gajapati and took his daughter (a union that was, predictably, a disaster) but the episode on the whole is hugely instructive of the past and its complexities.