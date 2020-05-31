Kyuss and the continuing legacy of stoner rock

It is difficult to navigate Bjork’s discography because of its size. Cherry-picking may be the best way to get acquainted with his work. Start with Bjork’s latest, the self-titled Brant Bjork, which came out in early May. With eight songs over 37 minutes, the album has a few gems—such as Jesus Was A Bluesman, a ballad that narrates a story (Jesus was a bluesman/ His daughter was his biggest fan…). Bjork, essentially a drummer, plays all the instruments on the album where heavy rock fuses not only with psychedelia but also the blues. Produced and performed entirely by him, Bjork’s new album is stripped down but has fuzzy (and occasionally funky) guitar riffs; and deep bass lines.