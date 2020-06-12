La Liga: Will Barcelona make it three titles in a row?

Despite being on top, Barcelona have looked a very disjointed side this season. Their former coach, Ernesto Valverde, was sacked in January despite the team being league leaders at the time. Valverde, who had won two league titles in a row with Barcelona, was deemed not good enough. Although Barcelona have continued to win under Setién, they have been far below their best, still relying on the brilliance of Lionel Messi, the league’s top scorer with 19 goals.