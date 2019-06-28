Leather sandals for summer

DIOR

For its pre-fall 2019 menswear collection, the French luxury label found inspiration in Japan’s kawaii (adorable) culture. These sandals combine traditional calfskin leather with black neoprene. While the black rubber sole is utilitarian, the classic Dior oblique canvas adds an iconic touch. Available at all Dior boutiques; price on request

ZEGNA

In 2016, Zegna succeeded in weaving thin strips of nappa leather, resulting in a fabric so tactile and light that it became the brand’s signature feature, Pelle Tessuta. The Rosario sandals with crossover bands from their Spring/Summer 2019 collection showcase the weave.

Available at all Zegna stores; price on request

Bottega Veneta

Crafted from calfskin leather, the Plage slide sandals from Bottega Veneta in a shade of dark moss are a nod to laid-back style. While the upper part carries a zig-zag inlay, the rubber sole is polished with their distinctive intrecciato (or woven) embossed leather. Available on BottegaVeneta.com; $580 (around ₹40,200)

SKO

Inspired by Scandinavian design’s minimal approach, Sko’s (sko means shoes in Danish) footwear line is another addition to a host of upcoming independent labels in India. While the Venice sandal resembles the classic leather slipper, its straps are designed to secure the feet comfortably. Available on Sko-store.com; ₹3,500

HEEL & BUCKLE

These sandals crafted from soft leather are from the stable of Berleigh’s Heel & Buckle. A comfortable sole overlaid with neat straps—available in both black and brown—makes for an understated design that is suitable for any occasion. Available at all Heel & Buckle stores; ₹9,990

CHALK STUDIO

An emerging Indian label, Chalk Studio’s new series of sandals is inspired by the Greek myth of the gods getting their sandals imbued with magical powers. The trio of black, brown and white coloured leather straps makes for a striking detail on their simple Hector sandals. Available on Chalkstudio.co.in; ₹2,499