Legacy of the little-known Nayakas of Keladi

The greatest examples of religious architecture from the period are the two Shaivite temple complexes: the Rameshvara temple complex at Keladi and the Aghoreshvara temple complex at Ikkeri. There are three shrines, dedicated to Parvati, Rameshvara and Virbhadra, in the complex at Keladi, about 80km from Shivamogga town. While the Parvati temple consists of an open mandapa made up of carved wooden pillars and ceiling, the other two are built in granite. The ceiling in the mandapa of the Virbhadra temple is the most ornate, with a magnificently carved scene featuring Gandabherunda (a two-headed mythical bird) holding a lion in each beak and an elephant in each claw. There are also serpents entwined in the shape of a circle and numerous other animal reliefs over the pillars and ceiling. The exteriors infrequently feature Mithunas (amorous couples as well as fertility goddesses) and other Hindu deities. A tall stone pillar—a Deepastambha—adds grandeur to the complex.