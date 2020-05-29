Less is more in Chef Ranveer Brar’s lockdown kitchen

Another story is from the remote village called Turtuk in Ladakh. There are very few things that grow, like wild herbs, buckwheat, turnip, almond and perhaps the tastiest apricots. Everything that they cook is essentially with these five ingredients, be it wedding feasts or everyday lunches. I tasted kissir—a crepe made with buckwheat, flavoured with a basil-like herb, seasoned with salt and cooked on a clay or iron griddle with a little apricot oil. I make so many variations of crepe but I know nothing will beat the buckwheat crepe I had there. This kind of cooking is a state of mind. It comes with being content and focusing on what is actually important, rather than what we feel is important.