Let 'Class of '83' lead you to great synth scores

Michael Mann’s film begins with rain-slicked, neon-lit streets. German electronic band Tangerine Dream score this with shimmering synths. As we see the master thief played by James Caan go about his work, the pace starts to pick up; as he drills through a safe, the music explodes. When he’s done and in the clear, the music again slows down to a wash of synths. It’s one of the great early Mann scenes, and the score plays a huge part in this.