Lewis Hamilton grabs his 90th Formula One win at chaotic Tuscan Grand Prix

Hamilton raced away from this restart, taking the lead from Bottas, and led all the way till the race was red-flagged a second time on lap 44-45 after Racing Point’s Lance Stroll crashed due to a puncture to his left rear tyre. A third standing start ensued, but Hamilton blasted his way to remain in the lead this time. Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo gained a place and put Bottas in third briefly, before losing a place again and staying behind the Finn. Albon, however, made the most of this third restart to overtake Ricciardo and held on to third. The 24-year-old had been under constant pressure after Gasly's impressive performances recently. Albon had replaced Gasly at Red Bull in 2019, but the Frenchman's win at Monza saw many speculate whether Red Bull might be looking at Gasly again. This podium finish could not have come at a better time for Albon.