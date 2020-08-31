Lewis Hamilton moves closer to Schumacher's record with strong win at Belgian GP

Further drama unfolded as the race neared its conclusion. With 5 laps to go, both Red Bull and Mercedes started having concerns about tyre management; the latter even advising their drivers to stay off the kerbs. But there was, thankfully, no repeat of the incident from Silverstone where Hamilton had finished the race on just three tyres. Before the weekend, team principal Toto Wolff had mentioned how Mercedes had ‘unfinished business’ at the circuit where they hadn’t won since 2017. That barren run is now well and truly over. This was Hamilton’s fourth win at Spa, which means he is now third in the all-time list for victories at the famed circuit, with Jim Clark and Kimi Raikkonen. Only Schumacher and Ayrton Senna are ahead of him in that list now.