Lights, camera, caution: Back on the set

Like many of his peers, Motwane has been finding ways to keep working during the lockdown. The shoot for his feature AK Vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor, was completed before lockdown, and post-production could go ahead. Still, it’s a challenge. He can’t be in the same room as his editor, composer, sound mixer; can’t point to things on screen and say “change that". The same conversations now happen over video calls. Progress is steady but slow—“It’s taking its own sweet time," he tells me. The uncertainty is the toughest thing to deal with. “I have a company. I have to take care of our people. But I don’t know how long this can continue."