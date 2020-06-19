Lipstick—and night cream—under your mask

It is said that lipstick sales rose during the Great Depression even though industrial production halved in the US and most other industries suffered. The predominant explanation is that when people cannot spend money on big purchases, a product like a lipstick can be a small-yet-affordable luxury that can make you feel and look good. But how can one flaunt that luscious red ₹3,000 Givenchy lipstick under a mask while on a grocery run today? Much as you may want to, you cannot—and this is reflected in the drop in sales across the world. Yet, though stores may be closed and there may be no places to visit, the need to feel and look good has increased the market share for skincare, a trend that has been seen in India too.