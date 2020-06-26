Liverpool are Premier League champions, ending a long wait for glory

The current Liverpool is the epitome of a supremely well-oiled team. Past Liverpool sides were often overwhelmingly dependent on one or two star players to get them over the line, like Steven Gerrard or Luis Suarez. This team is sprinkled throughout with superstars, but it isn’t reliant on any one player. In Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, they have two of the most lethal wingers/centre-forwards in the world. Roberto Firmino epitomises the modern false Number 9, who pulls the strings with sublime vision and ability. The two full-backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, are probably the best in their positions in the world. Goalkeeper Alisson won the Golden Glove, the Best FIFA Goalkeeper as well as the UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season last season. He may win the Golden Glove again this year. Central defender Virgil van Dijk won both the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and Defender of the Season awards last year. He was also the PFA Players’ Player of the Year. This season they have both been even better. But the relentless, intense and infinitely creative football that Liverpool play is ultimately down to the almost telepathic understanding between all the players.