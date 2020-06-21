Living with the uncertainty principle

Uncertainty is the reigning principle of human existence. And the covid-19 pandemic has driven the point home more strongly than ever. Planning the next day, let alone the next few years, seems out of our control now. So how do we cope with this state? What are the pitfalls of living in a perpetual flux? Radical Uncertainty (Hachette, ₹799), a new book by economists John Kay and Mervyn King, promises to give you the tools for Decision-making For An Unknowable Future. Although written before the pandemic, the book’s lessons—drawn from biography, history, mathematics and economics—are timed perfectly for our age of instability and change.

