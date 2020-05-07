When the alcohol ban was lifted earlier this week, Lounge did a quick Twitter poll to figure the audience favourite for cocktail recipes. Gin emerged the clear winner, with vodka and rum trailing. But the celebrations were short-lived. Delhi imposed 70% liquor tax, while Mumbai mandatorily closed liquor shops to maintain strict social distancing measures. The home bar might have been replenished, but you are in all likelihood staring at a limited supply.

We reached out to two bartendersL Pulak Bhatnagar, an independent mixologist and home chef from Mumbai; and Vikash Sandilya, a mixologist with ITC Bharat, Gurugram. They shared five clever cocktail recipes with easily available ingredients to ensure that your precious bottle of gin goes a long way.

Pulak Bhatnagar’s gin cocktail menu is largely inspired by childhood memories.

"LOCKDOWN G&T" RECIPE

“With limited ingredients available, this drink celebrates the most commonly available herb, coriander," says Bhatnagar.

Ingredients

60 ml Gin of your choice

Couple of coriander sprigs with stem

A small piece of ginger

120 ml tonic water

Method

Put all the ingredients in a mixing glass, and gently muddle the ingredients so that they release their flavour. Once the concoction gets a subtle green hue, use a fine mesh strainer to pour the drink in a stem/wine glass. Top off with ice cubes, then pour the tonic water. Give it a stir, and garnish with lime wheels and coriander sprigs. To enhance the flavour, squeeze the lemon slice, used as garnish, into the drink.

Rose to the occasion

"ROSE TO THE OCCASION" RECIPE

“This drink brings back memories of my mother making Roohafza on a hot summer afternoon, while my brother and I sat in front of a cooler watching Shaktiman and Captain Vyom," says Bhatnagar.

Ingredients

15 ml Roohafza

25 ml lime juice

Few mint leaves

45 ml gin of your choice

Method

Put all the ingredients in a shaker, muddle the mint leaves gently to release their flavour. Shake the drink with ice till it completely chills in your hand. Use a fine mesh strainer to strain the drink in a coupe glass. Gently slap a sprig of mint leaves between your palms and use it to garnish your drink.

Tarbooze.

"TARBOOZE" RECIPE

“My grandfather sprinkled pink salt and black pepper over fresh watermelon pieces. This drink is a tribute to an unexpected flavour pairing and my grandfather," says Bhatnagar.

Ingredients

45 ml gin of your choice

25 ml lime juice

15 ml simple sugar syrup (equal parts sugar and water)

2 dashes orange bitters (optional)

60 ml fresh watermelon juice, strained through a sieve

Method

Put all the ingredients in a shaker. Shake it with ice. Pour in a rock glass over a giant cube of ice. Garnish with edible flowers or a watermelon slice, add cracked black pepper and a pinch of pink salt on top.

Mixologist Vikash Sandilya of ITC Bharat raises a toast to summer with his gin cocktail recipes.

"FALLING WATER" RECIPE

Cucumber, lime and mint is a classic combo to beat the sweltering heat.

Ingredients

4 cucumber slices

4 lime chunks

10 mint leaves

60 ml dry gin

1 scoop crushed ice

120 ml tonic water

Method

In a glass, place the mint, lemon chunks and cucumber slices. Pour and properly stir to ensure all flavours are well blended. Add crushed ice and finish with a splash of tonic water.

"GIN TULSI GARDEN" RECIPE

Holi basil scented with rose for late-night video chats.

Ingredients

60 ml gin

10 tulsi leaves

20 ml rose syrup

20 ml lime juice

60 ml soda

Method

Shake gin, tulsi leaves, lime juice and rose syrup in a glass or shaker for about 20 seconds. Add a splash of soda to the cocktail glass. Garnish with fresh tulsi leaves.





