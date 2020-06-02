Locked-down cinema: Films set in a single location

Most directors who make films that unfold in a single location do it to challenge themselves or because it suits the narrative. Jafar Panahi did it because he ran out of options. In 2010, an Iranian court sentenced the filmmaker to six years in prison for propaganda against the state; he was also disallowed from directing anything for 20 years. Under house arrest while appealing the decision, Panahi pulled off one of the slyest magic tricks in cinema. Over an hour and 14 minutes, he’s filmed in his home, talking with his lawyer, and with his friend, filmmaker Mojtaba Mirtahmasb (credited as co-director). He talks about choices he made directing older films, reads aloud a screenplay for an unmade project, stages a scene from it. Slowly, it dawns on you that he’s directing, even though what’s being recorded can’t really be called a film. Panahi would make another film set entirely in a house, Closed Curtain, and a car-bound one in Taxi, but This Is Not a Film was the most distilled form of his wry brand of artistic rebellion.