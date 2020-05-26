Locust Attack: An ancient threat of damage and destruction

Locusts have turned up in cinema in surprisingly different contexts. In Ridley Scott’s Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014), which tells the story of Ramesses II and Moses, they’re a CGI plague bearing down on Egypt. Far more impressive is the real thing, shown in the “Desert" episode of the stunning BBC documentary series Planet Earth II (2017)—filmed from within the swarm. “The locusts don't hit you or fly into you—instead they part like a stream around a rock, flying within a few inches of you," producer Ed Charles said in an interview. “Also, the sound made by so many billions of wings all beating in unison was incredible, like a deep roar of a waterfall, but almost on the edge of hearing."