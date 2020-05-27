Locust attack: 'They damage anything that comes in their way'

They can be extremely damaging because they come in large numbers, to the extent that they can cover thousands of square kilometres. The swarm itself consists of millions of locusts per square kilometre and they can migrate over long distances per day. Since they are millions in numbers and spread over such a large area, they damage anything that comes in their way—any green vegetation or crops. A swarm covering just a square kilometre could damage up to a 100 tonne of crops daily. These are estimates based on analysis and studies, researchers and organisations like the FAO have carried out over time.