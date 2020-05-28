Locusts no more: Mumbaikars, please open your windows

Environmentalist D Stalin, director of the Mumbai-based NGO Vanashakti, said that even if the reports of locust sighting were true, it would hardly cause any damage to Mumbai’s ecosystem. “Mumbai has no agriculture farms. Our natural environment, of dhool-mitti (dust and grime), of pollution and humidity, are not preferred by locusts. But areas outside Mumbai like Kalyan and Virar, where there are large farmlands, might be affected."