Looking for 'Axone': From Netflix to the bylanes of Delhi

The essay, Eating Akhuni In India, from the book Farm To Fingers: The Culture And Politics Of Food In Contemporary India, edited by Kiranmayi Bhushi, says that the ingredient “literally creates a stink in the relationship between the migrant tribal population from the northeastern region and dominant social groups in New Delhi". Over the years, it has become a metaphor for the hostility and suspicion between people from the region and “the mainlanders", as they describe the other residents of Delhi. In 2007, matters came to a head when the Delhi police came out with a pamphlet asking people from the North-East to limit the use of bamboo shoots and axone to avoid a “ruckus in the neighbourhood".