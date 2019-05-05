Nanak Singh, 22, was one of those who made his way to Jallianwala Bagh on 13 April 1919 for a rally protesting against the Rowlatt Act. It happened to be a Sunday and also Baisakhi, one of Punjab’s largest religious festivals—one reason why large numbers may have gathered at Jallianwala Bagh. It was when the crowds were listening to one of the speakers that some 50 British Indian army soldiers, commanded by Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, began shooting at the gathering of men, women and children.

History books say Dyer marched his riflemen to a raised bank and ordered them to kneel and fire. Conservative accounts put the number of dead at 379, with 1,100 wounded.

Singh was one of the lucky survivors— he fell down unconscious. When he regained consciousness, he found himself among hundreds of dead and wounded.

The long poem Khooni Vaisakhi was Singh’s recollection of the events on that fateful day, along with events in the run-up to the massacre and its immediate aftermath. It’s a scathing critique of the British Raj, and, predictably, was banned soon after its publication in May 1920. Singh’s grandson Navdeep Suri, currently India’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, has now translated the poem into English. It forms the centrepiece of a book published recently by HarperCollins India titled Khooni Vaisakhi, which also includes essays by Suri, Punjabi literature expert H.S. Bhatia and BBC correspondent Justin Rowlatt. Edited excerpts from an interview with Suri:

How did you lay your hands on this poem that was, by all accounts, lost for decades?

I think it was a combination of some sheer persistence by my father and some extraordinary serendipity. The poem had been banned soon after its publication in May 1920 and no one in our family had seen a copy for well over 50 years. But in late 1979, my father saw an essay by one Dr K.S. Gupta in the cultural magazine Jagriti that spoke at length about Khooni Vaisakhi. It turned out that Dr Gupta’s grandfather was an avid bibliophile and had left behind a treasure trove of old publications, including a copy of Khooni Vaisakhi. Dad had also been pursuing the manuscript through the good offices of Giani Zail Singh since the time he was chief minister of Punjab. He was eventually able to locate it in some archives and sent us a copy when he became Union home minister. So you had two separate strands that converged around the same time.

You have said that one of your motivations for translating the poem was to make the people of Amritsar aware of what actually happened at Jallianwala Bagh. Could you elaborate on this?

That is certainly something that worries me—our growing disconnect from our own history, culture and heritage. I have met many people in Amritsar who have no more than a cursory awareness of the importance of Jallianwala Bagh in our freedom struggle. Most struggle to differentiate between Brig. Reginald Dyer and the lieutenant governor of Punjab, Michael O’Dwyer. Few remember the extraordinary patriotism of those times, a spirit that is so manifest in Khooni Vaisakhi. Look at the millions that visit the Golden Temple and the minuscule fraction that bother to enter Jallianwala Bagh, which is barely a hundred metres before the Golden Temple on the same road! But, of course, the message is not limited to the people of Amritsar but meant for a much larger audience. I used Amritsar only as a metaphor for our neglect of history.

While translating the poem, what struck you most about the India of 1919?

There are a few things that came through quite clearly as I translated Khooni Vaisakhi. First, the nationalist fervour was so strong that it overcame religious divisions, bringing Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs together against imperial oppression. Second, the sacrifices made by Punjab during World War I by contributing almost 450,000 soldiers to the war effort and the acute sense of betrayal when they saw the draconian provisions of the Rowlatt Act. And third, the courage of writers and poets like my grandfather Nanak Singh who wrote so boldly against the Raj.

What were the difficulties you encountered during translation?

It was quite a challenge to try and capture both the content of the poem in terms of a clear narrative of that tumultuous first fortnight of April 1919 and also be true to its lyricism and cadence. At some places, I had to be innovative in creating the rhyme and rhythm so that I don’t get boxed in by the limitations of vocabulary. There was an initial temptation to resort to free verse, but, in the end, I am happy I went the extra mile to preserve the form as well as the content of the original.

What are some of your earliest memories of your grandfather?

I have very fond memories of his visits to our original home near Jallianwala Bagh but my recollections of the summer holidays spent at my grandparents’ home in the village of Preet Nagar are much more vivid. Evenings spent listening to stories from a grandfather who was Punjabi’s greatest storyteller are a big part of my early years. And it was a real loss that he passed away when I was just 12. I wish I could have spent more time with him.

When we talk about the massacre, one section says we must move on. The other says Britain needs to apologize. Your thoughts on this?

As a serving diplomat who does not deal with the UK, I don’t want to comment on the apology issue in any official capacity. At a personal level, I feel Britain owes it as much to itself as it does to us. Now that they have acknowledged that the Jallianwala Bagh massacre was shameful, the next step shouldn’t be that hard.