Lounge Heroes | Ashish Birulee: Rising out of a nuclear wasteland

He has made a photo-documentary titled Jadugoda U Nu Motana, or Jadugoda is drowning in the nuclear grid (as Birulee translates it), and spends his days speaking to people and sharing their stories and traditions on the digital publication Gaon Connection and an Instagram page, Adivasi Lives Matter, that he co-founded. “With the page, we thought, why not allow Adivasis to be their own content creators, why not allow them to tell their own stories?" Today, the account has nearly 12,000 followers.