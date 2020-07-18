Lounge Heroes | Gautam Bardoloi: The 'Roadman of Assam' forges a new path

Bardoloi, of course, had no intention of stopping at one street. He appointed three people to take charge of the upkeep of streets in the neighbourhood. He then trained his focus on the pathway adjacent to the Heramba Bordoloi Path, which had become an adda for drug addicts and a dumping ground for carcasses. “The street had no name. Within that was a house which once belonged to Dr Keshav Saikia. His son had moved to Mumbai and had started his own recording studio," says Bardoloi. When he used to live there, the house was frequented by the well-known singer Zubeen Garg. Bardoloi came up with the idea of naming the street after the artist, with permission from the DC. “I felt that the youth, who are great fans of Garg, would be inspired to get involved in social work," he says.