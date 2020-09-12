Lounge Heroes | Leading the sustainable agriculture fightback

Things didn’t always go smoothly. There were occasions when the gram sabhas would accuse Jardhari of misguiding farmers. A few farmers scoffed, arguing he was against progress. But time and again the critics were proved wrong—for whether it was the droughts of 1986 and 2009, or the heavy rain of 2010-11, crops such as mandwa, jhangora, kauni and chaulai survived. Even in the worst of times, farmers were able to grow enough to feed their families and sell some produce in the market.