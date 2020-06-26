Lounge heroes | Mishika Singh: Fighting for justice, from CAA to Covid-19

Her activism through college is what led her to pursue a law degree—this, she says, has enabled her to fight battles on a larger scale. “I am more empowered now, I have more agency, partly because I have been there before and partly because once you have the tag of a lawyer, people take you seriously," she says. The gendered impact of being on the field during these times, however, is something she did not anticipate. “Police officials undress you with their eyes," Singh says, recalling the time she was trying to secure the release of an activist in north-east Delhi.