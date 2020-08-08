Lounge Heroes | Mizga Shaikh steps up in Malad’s hour of need

Fayaz began work in this area with a balwadi, or pre-school, programme with two teachers. Shaikh, moved by the children’s enthusiasm for learning, took over from there, since the nearest school was 2km away. “We started the school with a minimum fee of ₹100 a month. For the last 10 years, we have been serving the children with the best we can do. This year, six of our students appeared for their class X examinations and five of them scored good marks," says Shaikh, a graduate in fashion design who did freelance work in the sector before taking up teaching. Today, they have applied for registration and have a staff of 12. “I gave up everything and took up this project full-time," she says. Fayaz continues to work in the private sector, as a manager in a cosmetics firm.