Lounge Heroes | Mumbai’s ‘tiffin doctor’ feeds 300 elders every day

To be precise, Dr Modi’s journey began roughly 13 years ago. One of his elderly patients, who had come to see him at the clinic one day, complained of neglect by his sons. “I was distressed to hear none of his three adult children was prepared to give him food," the soft-spoken doctor says. “I simply couldn’t understand how a son would refuse to feed his own parents." He immediately began to send meals from his home. Shocked and pained, Dr Modi also printed some leaflets and distributed them in the locality, in case there were others facing similar troubles. He didn’t anticipate the overwhelming number of requests for help that would pour in. For the first 15 days, his wife cooked and packed daily meals for 11 people from their home kitchen. But as the numbers began to grow, Dr Modi decided to set up a trust, organize a bigger kitchen and employ staff to cook and deliver food—entirely from his own funds. His current infrastructure includes two tempos and four delivery vans, along with delivery persons and drivers. All this costs about ₹3 lakh a month.