Lounge Heroes | On a mission to ensure data remains secure

By the time he was 16, Ehraz Ahmed says, he was on 50 halls of fame—of companies like Facebook, Netflix, Microsoft and Apple. “If you find a security flaw in a company like Facebook, then they acknowledge your efforts by putting your name on their hall of fame. That is a term they use," says the 24-year-old, a tech entrepreneur and ethical hacker who now runs three startups. “These companies all had security teams of their own, so to catch these flaws you have to be better than them."