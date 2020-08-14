Lounge Heroes | Sambhaji Bhagat, the poet of resistance

This realization has led him to his most recent project: the Manuskichi Shala, or “school of human values", which he started earlier this year. Held once a week in Ambernath, Thane, the “school" uses poems, games and stories to help children, aged 10 and above, understand the values of love and unity, and look beyond caste and class barriers. “It’s something that I have learnt from my years of activism," he says. “I used to think political change is necessary but now I think that’s not enough. The crisis before the human race is philosophical. We need to understand why we are living, why we should live together, and how we can do so with nature."