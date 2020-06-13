Lounge heroes | Sana Khan: rebuilding lives against all odds

Khan is no ordinary relief worker. Her attempt is to combine the need for immediate relief with the long term. She has been someone who follows up, stays connected and becomes deeply invested in anyone she is helping—working towards rebuilding lives rather than simply meeting urgent requirements. “We have really taken on a lot, dipped our feet in everything. But it’s difficult to stop now because people depend on us, they have our word." Over the last few months, she has helped those most affected—whether it is people suffering at the intersection of the covid-19-induced lockdown and the violence in north-east Delhi, daily-wage earners across the city, migrant workers who need to go home, or those who lost their homes when cyclone Amphan ripped through West Bengal in May.