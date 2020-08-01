Lounge Heroes | The healer who found her vocation in the hills

“I always knew that I wanted to do something which directly helped people on the ground, where I could be useful. When I started working in the emergency rooms in Delhi, the satisfaction of acting to save people’s lives was something I held on to," says Dr Kumar, who has lived in different parts of the country as the daughter of a Central Industrial Security Force officer. She was born in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, and has lived in a host of places big and small, from Delhi and Mumbai to Devas, near Indore, and Mehsana, near Ahmedabad. “My brother and I studied in Kendriya Vidalayas in all these places and these experiences and interactions really opened up our minds," she says.