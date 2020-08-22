Lounge Heroes | The Pune doctor helping beggars to be choosers

One day, he happened to converse with an ajoba (a grandfather, or an elderly man) whom he would often see begging on the streets. The man, Sonawane found out, was well-educated, raised in a family of means. But he had been turned out by his son, and was forced to beg. “We would talk about my inability to establish my own (medical) practice and how frustrated I felt because of it. He would counsel me by sharing his life stories, the mistakes he had made and what he had learnt. Work for the people, he would say, not for yourself."