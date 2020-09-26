Lounge Heroes | This entrepreneur makes sure every bride gets her dream dress

The lockdown months were a period of reflection for most, and it was no different forSabitha. With exhibitions and events on hold, she had time to think of how she could help others. She came acrossyoung brides-to-be in the neighbourhoodwho could not afford even the most basic items for their weddings. “Any girl, irrespective of which demographic she comes from, has certain dreams for her wedding day. I wanted to help her realize those," she says. Sabitha sent out requests through her friends’ groups for anyone with a dress to spare, and got a great response. So she decided to take it a step further.