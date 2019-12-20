Want to go beyond pretty packages under the tree? Here are three good causes to steer your love to this season:

Universe of Moms (also known as Unimo) is a Mumbai-based network of mothers, founded in 2014. Their Jaipur chapter is organizing the second edition of its Jaimo Christmas Carnival Donation Drive for Underprivileged Kids on 23 December at the Jaipur Club. Around 200 children from non-governmental organizations such as St Jude India ChildCare Centres, Rajan Children’s Home and Shilp Srajan Sanstha will be attending. There will be rides, games and food, but also free dental check-ups for the children. “We wanted the children to enjoy during the festive season," says organizer Aastha Agarwal. People may donate for the day’s events.

To contribute, contact Jaimo’s head, Aastha Agarwal, at 9828024046. Donations start from ₹100. You can volunteer as well.

Saksham Youth, a Pune-based social group, is organizing a Christmas Charity Walkathon on 25 December to distribute food packets to homeless children.

You can find Saksham Youth’s event on Facebook and volunteer for it.

Mumbai-based media firm Brown Paper Bag has organized The One Amazing Thing Holiday Shop, a festive pop-up with goodies for everyone. Its vintage edit has pieces, collected by Roohi Jaikishan, from brands such as Alexander McQueen, Miu Miu and Chanel, to name a few. The proceeds from this will support the Ekam Foundation, which works to provide healthcare to children, adolescents and mothers from underprivileged communities. “Since Roohi spearheads the vintage fashion edit, it was her idea to partner with the Ekam Foundation, which has been working in this field for a long time," says Mansi Poddar, co-founder at Brown Paper Bag.

The One Amazing Thing Holiday Shop is on till 26 December in Mumbai.