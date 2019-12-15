White noise is evolving. People are listening to more than just the sound of rain and thunder.

The YouTube channel Nomadic Ambience is an example. Started in July 2017, it features an array of binaural (recorded using two microphones) ambience and white noise sounds. It is run by Shanghai-based UX designer Kyler B., who generally records ambient sounds during his travels to different parts of the world and uploads them to the channel, which has almost 260,000 subscribers.

The 4K videos range from walking in the rain in Manhattan, New York, to the sound of waves from the Reynisfjara black-sand beach in Iceland. The channel offers curated playlists of ambient sounds from nature and day-to-day locations like an airport or a busy café. There’s even white noise recorded from an empty loft with nothing but the monotone of a fan and the whirring of an air conditioner.

Besides recommending the best sounds for different activities, Kyler also lists the equipment he uses. Some of it is common to all tracks: a travel tripod, binaural microphones, drones, and GoPro camera. If you are a listener, the only equipment you need is a pair of good headphones.