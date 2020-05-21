Love your pet, for better or worse

A blind Chou Chou was tied to a tree in a Delhi park and almost died of heatstroke before he was rescued by Friendicoes. A Doberman pup was found scavenging through the garbage in Bengaluru. A healthy German Shepherd was spotted wandering the streets of Pune and is now housed at ResQ. A six-year-old Labrador was found unconscious in front of a veterinary college in Bengaluru. Witnesses say a car stopped and its passengers threw her out. Most of these dogs, and many like them, are still looking for new homes.