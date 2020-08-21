Made to anti-fit, it’s time for the oversized suit again

Just like all trends, which are cyclical in nature, this one too harks back to the 1970s and 1980s when the so-called “power suit" was the rage. It was double-breasted, had large shoulders (but not drooping) and wider, peaked lapels. “But then the trend reversed in the 1990s and early 2000s, when the wearers wanted to look like supermodels, and showcase how fit they were. But today, once again people really like the “power" lapels because of the statement they make. The once change [from the 1970s] is that now people want these paired with comfort-led silhouettes," elaborates Gonsalves.