Make a rum for it

However, if white and dark varieties are the only viable options, make spirit-forward cocktails. “The greatest rum cocktails are simple. If you have a good rum, then it’s all about enhancing those flavours," says Balachandran. He believes a bar enthusiast today must try the classic Daiquiri, which uses a lighter rum shaken with castor sugar and freshly squeezed lime juice. The drink, which dates back to the late 19th century, is all about the balance of the essential elements—spirit, sweetener and citrus. Balachandran says it’s credited to an engineer who worked at the Daiquiri mines in Cuba. Later, it travelled the world and found a home on bar menus.