Make-up moves

Make-up can be transformational without turning you into another person. Just ask American make-up artist Bobbi Brown, who rose to fame in the 1990s for her use of natural tones over bright colours and went on to launch a globally successful brand. Brown will be in India this month for a series of masterclasses as part of the India Makeup Show, a new exposition curated by Brothers Incorporated, a Mumbai-based event firm founded by Ninad Shah and Rahul Tuljapurkar.

As a platform for customers and industry professionals, the show will include live demonstrations, brand-focused tutorials, shopping kiosks, new launches and runway shows. The masterclasses will be the highlights—besides Brown, one can also sign up for classes with Cory Walia, Bianca Louzado and Namrata Soni. There will also be a session by Savio John Pereira, focused on men’s styling and grooming. Co-founders Shah and Tuljapurkar aim to use the event as a means to boost the home-grown beauty and make-up scene. “It’s a platform (for make-up artists) to bring to the front their skills and showcase the art they are actually capable of creating," they say over email. “At the back-end, our intent is to aggregate the industry and represent the talent in order to position the industry across India and globally.

The India Makeup Show will be hosted in Mumbai on 12-13 April and in Delhi on 20 April. Entry and masterclass tickets available on Insider.in.



