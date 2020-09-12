Making mithai cool again

Unlike most of the other brands in the gourmet mithai space, however, Khoya prides itself on making traditional mithai without massive flavour interventions and changes, though Mathur is quick to point out that he has nothing against that, and it is even necessary to make mithai something that People Like Us find cool and desirable. “What happened with mithai was, we stopped taking it to people’s houses when we went for dinner. We may take chocolates or wine or cookies—but when was the last time you bought mithai for a friend?" asks Mathur over a call from Delhi. “A couple of years ago, we got a call from someone in Nagpur asking for 1,000 boxes of ‘mango cheesecake barfi’. Obviously, cheesecake was the operative word here—they wanted something ‘modern’. We convinced them to try our mango barfi made using the traditional recipe and they were blown away," says Mathur.