Man-made constructions are modifying oceans at an alarming rate

Dr Ana Bugnot, from the University of Sydney School of Life and Environmental Sciences, led this study and said that while ocean development is “nothing new", it has rapidly changed in recent times. “It has been ongoing since before 2000 BC," she said in an official release. “Then, it supported maritime traffic through the construction of commercial ports and protected low-lying coasts with the creation of structures similar to breakwaters… Since the mid-20th century, however, ocean development has ramped up, and produced both positive and negative results," Bugnot adds in the release.