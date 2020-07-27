Manchester City legend David Silva says farewell to the Premier League

City won a free kick in Blackpool’s half, almost near the corner flag, in stoppage time. James Milner stood over the ball, intending to swing it into the 18-yard box. Instead, he played a short pass to Silva who advanced towards the penalty area. He steadied to shoot, but it was a dummy to evade incoming defender Stephen Crainey. He moved ahead and shaped to shoot again. It was another dummy, leaving Blackpool player David Vaughan sprawled on the grass. Silva then took a touch from the outside of his left boot, and curled a shot past goalkeeper Matt Gilks into the net. Throughout his Premier League career, David Silva performed similar magical feats almost every week, as he glided around in his own little force field, while the world seemed to stand still.