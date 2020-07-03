Manchester City records a statement win with a 4-0 demolition of Liverpool

City will take a lot of heart from this performance. They can still win a treble this year, adding the FA Cup and the Champions League to the League Cup they won in March. And that would make for a fantastic season. However, the club has some dark clouds on the horizon. They could be banned from Champions League football for the next two seasons if they lose their appeal at the court of arbitration for sport for breaching financial fair play rules. That would be a massive blow, as top stars might feel the need to move on with no European games in the offing. De Bruyne, for one, has stated that he would consider his future at the club should they lose out on European football. Guardiola’s contract runs till 2021, and he might move on too. Star winger Leroy Sané has already moved to Bayern Munich, and City will have to replace such fantastic players as David Silva and Sergio Agüero this summer. The club also needs to find a world class centre-back after their defensive shortcomings this season. Liverpool, on the other hand, can look forward to a more settled immediate future as all their stars are on long contracts with exciting young talent coming out of their academy.