Martand Khosla designs ‘thought architecture’ for the cyberspace in a new show

The idea has its roots in the advent of the pandemic when mobility within the public space was curtailed. Galleries across the world began to find newer ways of showing work, much in sync with how the rest of the world was trying to figure out avenues of staying productive. The art world, in a bid to continue the interface with the visual object, went about this either by creating a web page, which required the viewer to browse through the content, or galleries tried to replicate the physical experience by getting architects to create three-dimensional rendering of spaces. “They would then hang the artworks within that. And much like a gaming experience, viewers would navigate this space," says Khosla. Some even created virtual buildings, with viewers having the option to look out to the gardens.